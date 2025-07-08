JNU Students' Union urges faculty to join hunger strike in support of JNUEE restoration

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday issued an open letter to the JNU faculty members, seeking their active support for students who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past twelve days to press their demands.

The students’ primary demand is the reinstatement of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), which has been replaced with a UGC-NET-based entrance system in recent years.

Addressing a press conference, JNUSU president Nitish Kumar appealed to the teachers of JNU to stand in solidarity with their students and join them in their protest at least for a day.

The students contend that restoring JNUEE is vital for maintaining the inclusive and diverse character of the institution.

"The NET-based model ignores the specific academic culture of JNU and has diluted the accessibility that JNUEE offered to students from marginalised and diverse backgrounds," the letter claimed.

It added that the removal of deprivation points and the imposition of a one-size-fits-all testing system have already narrowed the university’s social and intellectual diversity.

Apart from the demand for reinstating the entrance exam, the students are also calling for an end to the eviction of PhD scholars, revocation of proctorial enquiries and an increase in the merit-cum-means scholarship.

According to the JNU Students Union, five students, including its president Nitish Kumar and councillor Antariksh, have been on on hunger strike for 12 days.

Several others, including JNUSU Vice-President Manisha and Councillors Abhishek and Sunil, have also participated but had to withdraw due to health concerns, the union said.

Over 230 students have reportedly taken part in relay hunger strikes since the protest began.

“We are not just fighting for ourselves, but for the generations of students who will come after us,” the letter said. “We urge you, our teachers, to join us for one day of hunger strike and show that the JNU community stands united.”