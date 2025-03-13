JNU students’ union polls slated for April-May

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has announced that the students’ union elections for the 2024-25 term will be held in the next two months subject to the outcome of an ongoing case in the Delhi High Court.

In a circular issued by Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary, the university stated that the elections must be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and guidelines.

“Detailed guidelines from the Office of Dean of Students will be shared in due course,” it read. The circular also clarified that the process is contingent on the verdict in a case in which the university has sought necessary clarifications from the Delhi High Court on some provisions of the Lyngdoh Committee Report, which governs student body elections.

The circular comes amid growing student protests, demanding an immediate election notification. Around 80 students led by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) have been staging a sit-in at the Dean of Students’ office For the past six days, alleging the administration was deliberately delaying the elections.

On March 5, the administration cited a report by court-appointed observer highlighting inconsistencies in the Lyngdoh Committee Report on student elections. The university has sought legal clarification, with the next hearing set for March 27.