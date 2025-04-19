JNU Students’ Union elections suspended amid violence

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections were indefinitely suspended on Friday following incidents of violence and vandalism at the Election Committee (EC) office. The EC cited a breakdown in security and a hostile campus environment as reasons for halting the

election process.

The disruption followed multiple extensions of the nomination withdrawal deadline, initially set for April 16. Protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) against the extensions led to clashes with Left-affiliated groups, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA). The protests resulted in damaged property.

The EC has called for immediate action from the JNU administration to ensure safety before elections

can resume.