JNU students’ union elections on Nov 4

New Delhi: The election committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Thursday released the tentative schedule for the 2025-26 student elections, with polling scheduled for November 4 and the results on November 6.

The election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it from 9 am to 5 pm.

Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 between 2 pm and 5 pm. The candidates can file their nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5 pm. The list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28, followed by the withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm the same day.

The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, and a press briefing with space allotment for campaigning will follow at 8 pm.

The campaign period will feature school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, and a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1. The much-awaited presidential debate will be held on November 2.

November 3 has been designated as ‘No Campaign Day’.

Polling will be held on November 4 in two sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm – with counting beginning at 9 pm. The final results will be declared on November 6, the notification signed by election committee chairperson Ravi Kant stated.

Earlier this month, the university constituted a grievance redressal cell to oversee the conduct of elections and handle any disputes.

Last year, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP secured the joint secretary’s position, marking its first win in nearly a decade.