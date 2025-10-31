JNU student’s suspension sparks outrage

New Delhi: Fresh unrest has gripped Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following the suspension of a student, Manikant, who has also been fined Rs 15,000 and barred from campus. The move has drawn sharp criticism from several student organisations, who accuse the administration of adopting a punitive approach instead of addressing long-standing academic and infrastructural issues.

According to student representatives, the disciplinary action stems from protests held earlier this month demanding the restoration of academic resources, including JSTOR and other digital publications, and the expansion of reading and seating facilities within libraries. They allege that rather than engaging in dialogue with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), the administration has chosen to penalise student activists for raising legitimate concerns.

In statements shared across, student groups have described the decision as “draconian” and have demanded the immediate withdrawal of fines, rustication orders, and out-of-bounds notices. The All India Students’ Association (AISA) claimed that the administration was “spending money to create a discourse of legal and illegal” instead of improving infrastructure and academic resources.

The controversy comes amid growing tensions between the JNU administration and student bodies. In recent months, campus demonstrations over sanitation, hostel facilities, and access to study materials have frequently resulted in confrontations with authorities and police interventions. The current suspension has further intensified debates about the shrinking democratic space within the university.

Students argue that the administration’s actions reflect a larger trend of curbing dissent and student participation in governance. Many see it as part of an ongoing pattern where disciplinary measures are used to suppress campus activism. “Instead of addressing infrastructural deficiencies and ensuring academic freedom, the administration is penalising those who speak up,” a student leader said during a protest meeting.

The university authorities have not yet issued a formal statement clarifying the grounds for Manikant’s suspension. However, the student community has resolved to continue peaceful protest and demand dialogue with the administration. The issue has once again brought into focus the

broader debate over autonomy, freedom of expression, and the culture of dissent that has long defined JNU’s academic and political ethos.