JNU students’ outfit burns admin’s effigy

New Delhi: Cutting across party lines, the JNU students’ outfits on Friday registered their protest against the varsity’s revised manual prohibiting and penalising protests on campus within 100 metres of the academic buildings, among other restrictions, and demanded its withdrawal.

The ABVP’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit burnt an effigy of the varsity administration while protesting against the manual calling it “dictatorial” and “anti-student”.

“The JNU is an open and liberal university, where the students have the right to freely express their opinions. However, the administration is attempting to strip away this right,” said Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Unit Secretary Vikas Patel.

“The ABVP calls on the administration to retract the Code of Conduct and collaborate with the students to create a new one that respects

the democratic values and safeguards the students’ rights,” he added.

Earlier in the day, several students’ outfits of the JNU submitted a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Santishree Pandit to cease all ongoing inquiries against the students related to protests alleging that they have been served notices

despite her assurance to revolve the issue.

The JNUSU, supported by 11 members of the different students’ outfits and hostel presidents, in the letter to the vice chancellor demanded that all disciplinary actions against the students ordered by the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) should be rescinded and the new varsity manual be withdrawn.

The students’ outfits have also demanded an announcement to start the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections.

“We, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, are writing to you to register out strong protest and indignation at the series of vindictive actions initiated by the JNU administration against various elected representatives and activists,” the letter read.

The letter added that the revised CPO manual, which penalises 28 types of misconduct at the JNU, “militates” the students’ democratic right to protest for their rights.