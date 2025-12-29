JNU students march against changes to Aravalli protection

New Delhi: Hundreds of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to the streets on Friday to protest recent policy decisions concerning the Aravalli range, warning that the move could have serious ecological consequences. The protest march was held under the banner of the JNU Students’ Union and begaan at Ganga Dhaba, proceeding towards Parthasarathy Rocks on the campus.

The students opposed the Centre’s decision to redefine forest and eco-sensitive classifications, which, they argued, would dilute legal protection for large parts of the Aravalli hills. Raising slogans and holding placards reading “Save the Aravallis”, the protesters said the move could open up vast stretches of land for mining, construction and real estate activity.

Addressing the gathering, student representatives said the issue went beyond the campus or even Delhi. “The Aravallis are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world and act as a natural barrier against desertification. Weakening their protection will have consequences for north India’s ecology,” a JNUSU office-bearer said.

Environmental experts cited by the students warned that over 90 per cent of the Aravalli region could become vulnerable to land diversion if the changes are implemented. This, they said, would worsen air pollution, groundwater depletion and heat stress across Delhi and neighbouring States, including Rajasthan. The march ended with students urging public mobilisation against the “anti-environmental” decision, calling on the government to roll back changes and adopt policies balancing development with ecological sustainability.