JNU students demand extension for terminal MPhil & PhD batches

New Delhi: Dozens of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday staged a demonstration outside the UGC office, demanding an extension for the terminal MPhil and PhD batches. The students have claimed that the terminal batches of MPhil and PhD have been "unjustly asked" to submit their research by December 30 without considering the time lost due to COVID-19.



The demonstration was called by the student union of JNU asserting that adequate compensation for the time lost due to the closure of academic spaces because of Covid19 should be provided to students.

Students raised slogans and held placards mentioning their demands. Some of the placards read: 'UGC jawab do (UGC give answers), 'UGC, don't play with the future of students of MPhil and PhD batches.'

JNUSU counsellor Madhurima highlighted that quality research must be ensured by providing adequate compensation for the time lost due to the closure of academic spaces.

"The 2018 PhD batch lost more than one and half years to lockdown and are unjustly asked to submit before December 30 2022 without adequate compensation for the time lost," Madhurima said. "Moreover, the 2020 MPhil batch started coursework in February 2021, and is being asked to submit before completing 2 years of the programme," she added.