JNU student union announces referendum amid protest row

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has called for intensifying the ongoing student movement at Jawaharlal Nehru University, alleging administrative inaction and police repression during recent protests on campus.



In a statement issued, the union said that the past month had witnessed a series of protests led by students across various schools within the university. According to the union, the agitation began as a strike and later escalated into lockdowns in several academic blocks as students demanded implementation of University Grants Commission regulations, release of funds and action over alleged casteist remarks by the Vice-Chancellor.

The union alleged that several First Information Reports (FIRs) had been filed against students for participating in protests and for decisions taken during general body meetings across schools. It further claimed that more than 50 students were detained by the police and 14 students were arrested for marching to the Ministry of Education to press their demands.

According to the statement, the arrested students were later released after spending three days in Tihar Jail. The union also criticised the university administration for not issuing any statement condemning the police action during the protests.

The JNUSU said it would organise further meetings and discussions across schools to mobilise wider student participation and build consensus for the movement. As part of its next step, the union has called for a campus-wide referendum on March 10 to seek students’ views regarding the future of the Vice-Chancellor.

The referendum, the union said, will be overseen by former members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA). The results are expected to be announced at a press conference scheduled to be held on March 11 at the Press Club of India.

The students’ body also alleged that eviction notices were issued to some hostel residents linked to the protests and claimed that the administration had targeted the encampment site used by protesting students. The union has called on the wider student community to continue participating in the movement in the coming days.