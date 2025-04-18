JNU sacks prof over molestation allegations

NEW DELHI: A senior Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty member has been dismissed over sexual harassment charges involving a Japanese embassy official during a university event.

The incident, reported months ago, was not isolated, with multiple complaints previously filed.

The Internal Complaints Committee found the charges credible, leading to termination without benefits, as approved by the Executive Council. The victim, now back in Japan, lodged a formal complaint through diplomatic channels.

Separately, another professor was dismissed over corruption in a research project, now under CBI investigation. Two non-teaching staff were also sacked. JNU has introduced student elections to the ICC, reinforcing its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct and campus safety.