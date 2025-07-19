JNU quiet on PhD entrance tests for Cinema and Korean Studies

NEW DELHI: Questions are being raised over the delay in the announcement of entrance tests for PhD programs in Cinema Studies (CNS) and Korean Studies (CKS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

According to the university’s latest prospectus, only these two programs were supposed to conduct entrance exams through the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE); the rest of the programmes’ admissions are going through the UGC NET.

However, even after 20 days, no intimation or update has been issued by the university administration regarding the exam schedule.

The matter was taken up by Antariksha, an elected Councillor of the School of Arts and Aesthetics, under which Cinema Studies falls, who wrote an email to the Director of Admissions (DoA) expressing concern over the inaction. In the email, the councillor urged the administration to treat the issue with “utmost seriousness,”

No update from the Director of Admissions yet; the entrance exam for Cinema and Korean Studies was announced but remains unscheduled, raising concern over another year of no intake.