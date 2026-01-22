JNU Olympic 2.0 kicks off

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday witnessed the inauguration of the three-day sports festival ‘JNU Olympic 2.0’, organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The event aims to encourage students to adopt an active lifestyle and strike a balance between digital engagement and physical well-being.

The inauguration began early morning with a large-scale marathon on the university campus, which saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students. The marathon conveyed a strong message on the importance of physical activity for mental and physical health. Following this, the ceremonial lighting of the torch formally marked the opening of the sports festival.

Athletics events dominated the first day, with competitions held in the 100 m, 200 m and 400 m races, along with long jump.

One of the key highlights of this edition was the inclusion of para-games, which drew widespread appreciation across the campus. The performances of para-athletes underscored the spirit of resilience and

inclusivity that the festival seeks to promote.

Alongside athletics, preliminary matches in badminton and kabaddi also commenced, drawing considerable student interest. According to the organisers, the accompanying campaign ‘Screen Time to Activity Time’ seeks to address rising concerns over excessive screen use among youth and its impact on health.

ABVP JNU unit president Mayank Panchal said the initiative seeks to promote positive changes in students’ daily routines, while JNU unit minister Praveen Kumar Piyush described the event as fostering an inclusive, healthy campus culture. The sports festival runs until January 23, with

the prize distribution ceremony set for January 25.