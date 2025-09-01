JNU: NSS unit holds Anti-Ragging Awareness week with sessions, skits & pledge ceremony

NEW DELHI: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) successfully organised an Anti-Ragging Awareness Week from August 12 to 18, 2025, with the objective of reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and fostering a safe, inclusive environment on campus.

The week-long campaign featured interactive sessions, poster exhibitions, and awareness drives across hostels and academic blocks. Volunteers and faculty coordinators highlighted the legal, psychological, and academic consequences of ragging, while also encouraging students to embrace peer support and mutual respect.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, university officials reiterated that JNU remains committed to maintaining a ragging-free campus. “Ragging is not just a violation of university norms, but an attack on the dignity of students. It will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” an official statement noted.

Students actively participated in signature campaigns, skits, and open discussions, making the initiative both informative and engaging. Several senior students also shared personal experiences underscoring the need for mentorship instead of intimidation.

The NSS coordinators stressed that awareness must go hand in hand with accountability. Pamphlets with helpline numbers, UGC guidelines, and institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal were distributed to ensure that students know where to seek help if required.

By concluding the week with a pledge-taking ceremony, the NSS unit reinforced its commitment to promoting empathy, solidarity, and a respectful academic culture, making JNU a safer space for all.