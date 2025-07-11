JNU hunger strike enters day 14 amid VP’s visit

NEW DELHI: The ongoing hunger strike at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), led by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), entered its 14th day on Wednesday, coinciding with the visit of the Vice President of India for the inaugural session of the university’s First Annual Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems. Despite persistent rain and deteriorating health conditions, the protesting students remained steadfast, continuing their sit-in

at the university.

The students, demonstrating under the JNUSU banner, were not allowed to approach the event venue. Security guards stopped JNU students from reaching an event attended by the Vice President, as JNUSU’s hunger strike entered Day 14. President Nitish Kumar, on a wheelchair, was later taken to AIIMS. Protesters demand reinstatement of JNUEE for PhD admissions, halt to hostel evictions, withdrawal of proctorial enquiries, and an MCM scholarship hike from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.