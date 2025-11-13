JNU holds workshop promoting safe, inclusive campus

NEW DELHI: The School of Engineering (SoE) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in collaboration with its Internal Committee, organised a workshop on “Awareness of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013” for faculty members and students.

The workshop aimed to sensitise participants about workplace conduct, the legal framework surrounding the Act, and the mechanisms available within the university for redressal of grievances. The session underscored the importance of fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful academic environment.

Speakers at the event included Prof. Preeti D. Deo, Prof. Kishore Vaidya, Dr. Shika Kansija, and Ms. Reena Naiwal, who collectively elaborated on the significance of preventive measures, the procedure for filing complaints, and the role of the Internal Committee in ensuring fairness and confidentiality.

Participants engaged in an interactive discussion highlighting the importance of awareness and empathy in addressing workplace harassment.

Experts shared case studies on legal and institutional roles in promoting gender equity. The workshop ended with a call for continued awareness efforts, reaffirming JNU’s commitment to a safe, inclusive campus.