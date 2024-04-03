JNU grapples with yet another sexual harassment incident

NEW DELHI: In response to the recent sexual harassment incident that transpired on March 30-31 at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students mobilised a protest within the campus premises. They voiced their discontent over what they perceive as a lack of action from the university administration, despite 36 hours having passed since the incident occurred and the perpetrators being identified by the survivor.



However, an investigation conducted by Millennium Post has uncovered a startling revelation: this recent incident is not the first to occur within the span of just one month, but rather the second. Less than a month ago, another incident of sexual harassment unfolded just outside the JNU campus. This incident involved an act of public masturbation near the local bus stop, situated adjacent to the administration block of the prestigious institution. The security branch of JNU is working towards identifying the culprit, with an announcement about collaboration with the police in the investigation process.

The protesters have put forth several demands, including the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) and the rejection of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which they allege to be ineffective in both addressing grievances and fostering awareness within the campus community.

Swati Singh, President of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating to Millennium Post, “This particular case of sexual harassment, wherein two of the four culprits were outsiders, necessitates an order to restrict their access to the campus premises and to impose restraining orders against those affiliated with JNU. The perceived lack of seriousness in addressing such matters is the focal point of our protest.”