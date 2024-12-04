JNU forms panel to explore feasibility of in-house entrance test for select PhD courses

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has formed a committee to explore the feasibility of conducting an in-house entrance exam for PhD admissions in Korean language, arts and aesthetics, and labour studies, university officials said on Tuesday. This is likely to be a one-time measure as these subjects are not covered under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) National Eligibility Test (NET), prompting the university to seek alternatives.

Admissions for the three PhD programmes remain uncertain as the ongoing admission cycle ends on December 4, leaving prospective students anxious.

The committee, chaired by School of Language Dean Shoba Sivasankaran, held its first meeting on Monday and is expected to meet again soon. The JNU has previously conducted its own entrance test, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), for admission into various programmes. However, following the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions, and in line with the National Education Policy, the JNU transitioned to admitting PhD students through UGC’s NET.

This year, the admission process for PhD and other programmes has faced delays due to alleged irregularities in centrally managed exams like UGC-NET JRF and CUET.

However, conducting an in-house entrance exam may have significant logistical and financial challenges for the university. JNU officials are considering two options to address the admission issue: requesting the UGC to include certain subjects in the NET list, which could take months, or admitting students through the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) programme, excluding some applicants. Conducting in-house exams is another possibility but requires funding. The uncertainty may delay the admission cycle beyond December 4. A committee will soon decide whether to hold in-house exams or seek UGC’s intervention, but both options could lead to further delays, leaving prospective students in limbo.