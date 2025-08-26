JNU engineering students honoured by CM

NEW DELHI: In a moment of pride for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), three students from the School of Engineering Isha, Mihir Verma, and Rishik Ashili were felicitated by the Chief Minister of Delhi for their outstanding achievements in academics and innovation.

At a ceremony that brought together young achievers from across the Capital, the trio was recognised for their contributions to research and innovation in engineering. While the Chief Minister commended the students for their “dedication and vision for the future of technology,” the JNU community celebrated the occasion as a testament to the growing impact of its relatively young School of Engineering.

Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Prof. Santishree Pandit, extended her congratulations to the awardees, describing them as “ambassadors of JNU’s emerging excellence in applied sciences.” In her statement, she said, “This recognition is not only for individual brilliance but also for the collective spirit of JNU’s academic community, which continues to nurture talent with a commitment to nation-building.”

JNU’s recognition highlights its shift from a social sciences hub to a centre of scientific innovation, with engineering students crediting mentorship and academic freedom while committing to contribute through research and societal advancement.