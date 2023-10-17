JNU bike crash victim still critical after 2 days

New Delhi: Two days after a 22-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) died in a bike crash on the campus, his close friend and pillion rider is still critical and undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, police said on Monday.

Police said the deceased student’s father, who lives in Bihar’s Gaya, went into shock after hearing the news about his death and was admitted to a hospital . The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday when Anshu Kumar and his 23-year-old friend Vishal Kumar rammed their KTM motorcycle into two other students crossing the road near Godavari Hostel on the campus.