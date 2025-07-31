JNU begins process for Cinema and Korean Studies PhD exams

New Delhi: After weeks of silence and mounting student concerns, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has finally taken a step forward regarding the delayed PhD entrance examinations for the Centre for Cinema Studies (CNS) and the Centre for Korean Studies (CKS).

These two programmes, the only ones at JNU still admitting through the university’s own entrance exam (JNUEE) for the 2025–26 session, were left in limbo even many days after the announcement in prospectus regarding conduct of exam.

This delay sparked frustration among students, especially since no intake took place in these centres last year due to a similar delay — a situation many feared would repeat.

Antariksha, an elected Councillor from the School of Arts and Aesthetics under which Cinema Studies falls, had earlier flagged the issue by writing to the Director of Admissions (DoA), calling the delay “deeply concerning” and urging the university to act with “utmost seriousness.”

In a significant development after sustained pressure from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), the administration has finally conducted a pre-bid meeting with vendors who may be tasked with conducting the entrance tests.

A total of nine vendors reportedly attended the meeting, and the final selection is expected to be made within the next 15 days.

“This progress is a direct result of collective pressure and consistent follow-up. We remain committed to ensuring that entrance exams are held this year for these centres — and that this doesn’t become another year of zero intake,” said Antariksha.

He also reiterated a long-standing student demand: the reinstatement of the JNUEE as the standard entrance route for all PhD centres at JNU, which now admit students solely through the UGC NET system.

While this update brings some relief, concerns remain over the tight timeline and whether the process will move swiftly enough to allow for admissions in the current academic year.