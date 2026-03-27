JNU approves 246 promotions

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University has approved 246 faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) between February 2022 and February 2026, one of the largest such exercises in its history.



Promotions span all levels, with 82 at Assistant Professor (Stage-2) and 75 at Professor (Stage-5), alongside representation across categories. Parallelly, over 400 recruitment interviews led to 219 faculty selections cleared by the Executive Council — 110 Associate Professors, 73 Assistant Professors and 36 Professors.

Officials said the drive addressed long-pending backlogs since 2006, ensured transparency, and aimed to strengthen academic capacity and inclusivity.