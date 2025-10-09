JNU and IIT Delhi sign MoU for Academic, research collaboration

New Delhi: In a significant step toward deepening academic collaboration, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) encompassing academics, research and infrastructure. The agreement envisages a shared platform through which the two premier higher education institutions will jointly leverage and develop research facilities, guided by a working group comprising representatives from both sides.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIT Delhi and JNU will identify and map out sets of facilities laboratories, instrumentation hubs, advanced centres that can be mutually accessed, upgraded, or co-managed.

This bridging of institutional capacities is expected to boost interdisciplinary projects, facilitate cross-institution PhD supervision, and enrich academic exchange.

Officials from both universities emphasised that the collaboration is rooted in recognising complementary strengths.

While JNU brings depth in social sciences, humanities, and interdisciplinary inquiry, IIT Delhi contributes advanced engineering, technology and methodology infrastructure.

The working group will prioritise which facilities to integrate first, setting timelines and modalities for usage, maintenance, and governance.

This partnership represents a forward-looking model in India’s higher education landscape, where institutions move beyond siloed operation toward synergy and shared ecosystems.

The collaboration offers students and faculty wider research access and smoother paths to innovation.