JNU agitation intensifies amid dialogue deadlock

New Delhi: Braving relentless rain and inclement weather, the protest led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union entered its third day on campus, with demonstrators intensifying their demand for dialogue with the university administration.



The agitation, marked by an overnight encampment, reflects mounting tensions between students and authorities over recent administrative actions.

According to union representatives, General Body Meetings (GBMs) in five schools have passed resolutions endorsing the strike and expressing solidarity with the ongoing movement. Student leaders claim that the resolutions reflect a wider sentiment on campus in favour of collective resistance until their concerns are addressed. Protesters have called upon students across schools to ensure that the strike remains effective and peaceful.

At the centre of the impasse is the office of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Demonstrators allege that repeated appeals for dialogue have not elicited a formal response. The administration, however, has yet to issue a detailed public statement addressing the specific demands raised by the union.

Despite bad weather, students continue their sit-in, calling it a democratic protest. As it enters day three, focus shifts to whether talks will ease tensions.