JNU admission ongoing for UG, COP and Diploma programmes

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the admission process for its Undergraduate (UG), Certificate of Proficiency (COP), and Diploma of Proficiency programmes for the academic year 2025–26. The university has released multiple notifications, outlining the detailed schedule and procedures for each programme.

The online application process, which began on July 8, concludes today, July 15. Candidates were advised by the university to complete their submissions well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. A correction window will be open from July 16 to 17, during which applicants can make necessary changes to their forms via the official portal.

The first merit list is tentatively scheduled for release on July 23, followed by tentative pre-enrolment registration and fee payment from July 23 to 25 for candidates selected in the first round. Physical verification for UG admissions will take place on July 30, 31, and August 1, while COP candidates will undergo verification on August 4. The second merit list, including supernumerary seat allocations, will be published tentatively on August 1, with tentative registration and seat blocking from August 1 to 3. Physical verification for these candidates is scheduled on August 7.

JNU will issue a tentative final call for expression of willingness to fill vacant seats on August 19, followed by tentative final registration and fee payment from August 19 to 21. The last round of physical verification will take place on August 25, and the final deadline for all admission and registration formalities is August 29, 2025.

In addition, a separate notification was issued for Diploma programme admissions, whose online application process will also conclude today.