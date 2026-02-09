JNU action against entire students’ union stirs concern among teachers & students

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has taken the rare step of rustication of all serving office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), effectively dissolving the elected body midway through its term. The disciplinary action, which also includes a former JNUSU president, has triggered strong reactions across the campus, with students and faculty questioning the process and proportionality of the decision.



The rustication order, issued earlier this month, bars the student leaders from entering the campus for two academic semesters and imposes monetary penalties.

University authorities have linked the action to alleged vandalism during a protest held in November last year, when students opposed the installation of a facial recognition–based entry system at the university library. The administration has claimed damage to university property and injuries to security personnel during the incident.

Student groups, however, have described the punishment as excessive and unprecedented.

They argue that removing the entire elected panel has left the university without formal student representation, undermining long-standing democratic practices on campus.

Several organisations have alleged that due process was not adequately followed and that the action reflects growing intolerance towards dissent.

The decision has led to protests and class boycotts, with students demanding the withdrawal of the rustication orders and restoration of the union.

Teachers’ bodies have also expressed concern, warning that punitive measures of this scale could deepen mistrust between students and the administration.

With no student union currently in place, the episode has reignited a broader debate on governance, disciplinary powers, and the space for democratic engagement within public universities.