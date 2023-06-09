JNU abduction attempt case: 1 more arrested

New Delhi: One more person was arrested in connection with the alleged molestation and attempted kidnap of two female students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, an officer said on Friday.

Police have identified this person as Mahavir, a resident of RK Puram. This is the second arrest in the case.

Earlier, police had arrested Abhishek (22).

According to police, the accused has claimed that he studies at an open university. They said they were taking a stroll in the area before heading to the campus.

The facts are being verified and further investigation is underway, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car had come to the campus on Tuesday night and attempted to kidnap two students. They also got into a fight on the premises.