JMI welcomes delegation from US to address environmental issues

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has welcomed a delegation of 14 professors from different minority and community colleges in the USA. The university has decided to call for joint collaborative efforts between the universities toward climate action goals and they want to address the environmental issues of the day.



The delegation consisted of Deans who are specialists in Geosciences, History, Sociology, Anthropology, International Studies, Social Work, Environmental Education, Religious Studies, Sustainability Studies, and Natural Sciences.

The visit of the delegation to the university was supported by the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), Gurgaon. The JMI has a longstanding partnership for faculty affiliation in different domains of knowledge.

The delegation also interacted with Heads and faculty of the Department of Environmental Studies, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJKMCRC), and Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). They also want to understand their functioning and the courses they offer to the students of the university.

The university’s vice chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar has emphasized the scope for the memorandum of understanding between JMI and foreign institutions. She said that the university emerged as a transformative institution for climate action goals with regard to Urban Sustainability and Resilience. She also underlines its abiding commitment to community-oriented services in respect of minorities, women, and socially disadvantaged sections of society.