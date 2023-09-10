JMI V-C Akhtar receives Lifetime Achievement Award-Academia

New Delhi: The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Prof. Najma Akhtar, received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award-Academia’ during a ceremony held at Hotel Novotel on September 8, 2023.



This accolade was conferred upon her by Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar (Padma Vibhushan) at the Grand Conference and Award Function titled “Making India Employable,” organised by TeamLease EdTech. A distinguished panel of educators and industry experts comprising the jury recognised Prof. Najma Akhtar’s outstanding contributions to bridging the gap between education and employment, ultimately paving the way for students to embark on successful career journeys.

The ‘Making India Employable Awards’ stands as a beacon of recognition for those who have demonstrated exemplary dedication, innovation, and a tangible impact in the realms of education, employability, and skill development. These awards aim to applaud the exceptional endeavors of individuals who have collectively strived to fulfill the shared vision of making India a more employable nation.

Prof. Najma Akhtar’s receipt of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award-Academia’ underscores her unwavering dedication to the cause of education and her relentless pursuit of aligning academic pursuits with real-world employability.