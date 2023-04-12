JMI: UG & PG admission process to begin today

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has released the academic calendar for the upcoming academic year. According to the recent notification, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programs is going to start on April 12 and the closing of the process is on July 31.



The admission to twenty courses is going to be done through the CUET but students are required to fill out both, CUET and JMI, forms for these courses. According to the university schedule, the academic session is going to start on August 1 and the semester exams are going to be conducted between December 1 and 15. The university is going to remain closed for students during the winter vacation between December 15 and January 12, 2024.

The even semester will begin on January 15 and exams are going to be held between May 1 and 15, 2024. The university is going to have summer vacation from May 16 to July 15. For the next academic session which is in line with the NEP 2020, the provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year undergraduate programs are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia.

Jamia Millia Islamia is conducting admissions via CUET 2023 for a total of 15 programs. It includes BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature) (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Urdu, BA (Hons) Korean Language, BA (Hons) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA (Hons) Economics.