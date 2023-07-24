JMI to start medical college: V-C Akhtar

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced that the Central government has given them permisson to establish a medical college with Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar making the official announcement during the centenary convocation ceremony of the university.



“I would like to inform you that the Central government has given permission to start a medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia,” Akhtar said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that there was a need for Jamia Millia Islamia and that she had requested the President and the Prime Minister for permission to start a medical college in JMI. “I am very happy and feeling proud that the

government has permitted us to start a medical college,”

she added.

Prof. Akhtar expressed her gratitude to the Union Government for all the support and guidance that helped JMI to achieve greater heights. She said, “I feel extremely privileged and fortunate to be working under the progressive leadership of our enlightened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is his constant and strong support that we are able to move ahead remarkably and achieve extraordinary progress.”

According to university officials, Around 12,500 students including gold medallists who passed in 2019 and 2020 were awarded degrees and diplomas during the convocation. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the convocation.

Meanwhile, quoting a statement of Zakir Hussain at the Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) centenary year convocation, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Education is the breath of our democratic life. Look upon education as the chief informative force of life. It is education that can give us a common vision of the future and generate in us the intellectual and moral energy. Education alone can preserve the old values worth preserving.”

“Zakir Husaain always said education gives us the vision about which old values are worth holding on to and which ones to let go of. Education alone can give new values to those striving for the future,” he added.

Addressing the students at the event, Pradhan said the university had a huge role in the freedom movement of the country and that it will hold the first position in providing intellectual leadership in the next 25 years.

“Jamia was established to take the movement of our independence ahead. We have completed 75 years of independence and the leadership of Jamia had a huge contribution towards it. In the next 25 years of country’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, I have no doubt that Jamia will hold the first position in providing intellectual leadership,” he said.