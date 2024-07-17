JMI to mull alternate strategy

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia is mulling to chalk out an alternate strategy to hold its undergraduate admissions this year amid the uncertainty over the declaration of the CUET-UG result, an official said on Tuesday.

The varsity will hold a meeting of deans of all schools on Thursday to discuss the issue and come up with a solution to start the admission process at the earliest, the official said.

Jamia is the lone central university in the national capital which has not implemented the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) system for taking admissions into its UG and PG courses completely.

It accepts CUET scores for admissions into 15 out of the 50 undergraduate courses and five out of the 86 master’s programmes offered at the varsity.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) in Delhi have fully adopted CUET for admissions.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s officiating Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel will meet with school deans on July 18 to discuss starting their

admission process.

Following complaints about wrong question papers, the NTA announced a re-test for over 1,000 CUET UG candidates on July 19.

The CUET results, originally due on June 30, are delayed, affecting undergraduate admissions. JNU and Ambedkar University plan extra evening and weekend classes and a shorter winter break to compensate.

The NTA is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC NET exams.