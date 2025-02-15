JMI students accuse univ of pasting personal details onto campus gates

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students Friday accused the university administration of violating their right to privacy by displaying the personal details of alleged protesters, including their names, photographs, addresses and phone numbers, on campus gates. The university administration, however, is yet to comment on the allegations.

Students claim the administration’s move endangers their safety and is an attempt to intimidate those participating in demonstrations against recent disciplinary actions initiated by Jamia Millia Islamia.

“The Jamia administration has crossed all limits by pasting the personal details of protesting students outside the university gates. This is not just a privacy violation, it is an open call for harassment and violence, especially targeting young women,” alleged AISA-affiliated student leader Sonakshi Gupta. Seeking to link the crackdown to broader political developments, she said, “With a BJP government about to take over in Delhi, this isn’t just a coincidence. We saw how Jamia students were attacked during the anti-CAA protests. Now, the administration itself is making us vulnerable. Who will take responsibility if something happens to us?”

The controversy began after the university suspended two PhD scholars for allegedly leading an unauthorised protest. Several students claimed that they received suspension notices, citing their alleged involvement in “acts of vandalism, unauthorized protests, and defamation of the university”.

The administration defended its actions, stating that protests disrupted academic activities and resulted in property damage, including vandalising the central canteen and breaking the gate of the security advisor’s office.

However, student activists argued that the administration was attempting to stifle dissent.

In a post on X, a protester said, “How dare the Jamia administration make the details of its students public? The address and phone numbers have been pasted outside Jamia’s gates in gross violation of the privacy of students. Who will be responsible if these students get attacked?”

She attached with the X post a photo of a notice with student information on it, claiming that it has been pasted at the Jamia gates.

The situation at Jamia Millia Islamia escalated on Thursday when more than 10 students were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police in the early hours. Protesters claimed some students remained unaccounted for hours, leading to further unrest. All students were released after nearly 12 hours, but the protest continued.

Students allege police warned parents of possible FIRs over protests, while Jamia defended action citing academic disruption. Former IGNOU, Jamia officials criticised detentions and protest restrictions as undemocratic. Protestors demand revoked suspensions, scrapped fines, and no disciplinary action. The university’s disciplinary committee will review the suspended students’ roles.