JMI professor suspended over ‘sexual harassment’

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Milla Islamia has suspended a professor and ordered inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against him by four PhD scholars, one of whom had to cancel her admission.

The officiating Vice Chancellor of the university, Mohammad Shakeel, ordered the suspension of the professor using his emergency powers and placed the inquiry before the Internal Complaints Committee of the university, an order said. The suspended professor has been barred from taking classes pending inquiry and is asked to mark his attendance at the chief proctor office until further order.

The students have alleged the professor used “uncouth and uncivilised language” against them during a lecture and also made sexual overtures.

According to the suspension order dated July 16, “four Ph.D scholars of Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies, JMI, have levelled allegations and made specific complaints of sexual harassment, non-cooperation, disrespectful behaviour, undisciplined, uncouth and uncivilised language used by the professor.”

“In view of the above and considering the seriousness of the matter as one of the students (name not disclosed) has even got her Ph.D. admission cancelled because of such conduct of the professor,” the varsity order read.

The accused professor could not be reached for his response. The order also bars the professor from leaving the city without approval from the competent authority during the suspension period, the order stated.