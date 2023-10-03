JMI pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) paid heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday.

Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Office of the Deans Students’ Welfare (DSW) collaborated to host a lecture and an exhibition titled ‘Life and Works of Mahatma Gandhi.’ Additionally, they unveiled a publication titled “Mahatma Gandhi: A Bibliography,” featuring scholarly works related to the Father of the Nation.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Officiating Vice Chancellor Prof Eqbal Hussain, witnessed the presence of Prof Seemi Farhat Basir, DSW, Dr Sufian Ahmad, Officiating University Librarian, Deans, faculty members, and staff.

The Officiating Vice Chancellor delivered the Presidential Address, while Prof M Akhtar and Prof Akhtar Siddiqui presented a lecture on Gandhi’s pivotal role in Jamia’s history.

The archival photo exhibition provided insights into Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement and his association with JMI, showcasing his handwritten letters and copies of ‘Young India.’ Dr Sufian Ahmad concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

The exhibition will be open until October 7 at the Dr Zakir Husain Library.

JMI’s Premchand Archives and Literary Centre (JPALC) presented an exhibition titled “Jinki Sarparasti ki Thandi Chhaon Mein,” highlighting Gandhi’s connection with Jamia. It focused on ‘Nai Taleem’ and the concept of ‘Learning by Doing’ that Gandhi championed at JMI. The exhibition featured archival photographs of students engaged in practical learning.