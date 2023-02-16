JMI may offer 4-yr UG progs with multiple exit & entry options

The Jamia Millia Islamia University might offer four-year undergraduate programmes with multiple exit and entry options in their upcoming academic session. The idea to implement this programme was approved during an Academic Council meeting. The matter is going to be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Council.

Under the multiple exit and entry options, if students exit after a year, they will get a certificate and those who will leave after two years will be eligible for a diploma, and those after three will get a bachelor’s degree. According to the council, students will be eligible for a bachelor’s degree with honors or research after they complete four years.

JMI V-C Najma Akhtar said that the university has tried to adopt all aspects of the NEP. In the AC meeting, the members adopted the guidelines of UGC for multiple entry and exit options in academic programs. According to the statement, this was part of the National Education Policy, 2020.