JMI marks 105th Foundation Day

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is celebrating its 105th Foundation Day with a week-long Taleemi Mela — a vibrant blend of educational, cultural, and social initiatives that reflects the university’s enduring commitment to holistic learning and community engagement.

The festivities, inaugurated at the M.A. Ansari Auditorium, bring together students, faculty, and alumni in a rich showcase of the university’s academic and cultural legacy. The Taleemi Mela features an array of activities including a book fair, art exhibitions, cultural performances, academic discussions, and public health drives such as blood donation and vaccination camps. These initiatives underline Jamia’s dedication to combining education with social responsibility.

Over the course of six days, the campus is hosting seminars, inter-school competitions, literary events, workshops, and lectures by eminent scholars and professionals. Discussions on gender equality, sustainable development, and mental health awareness form a vital part of the schedule, highlighting the institution’s focus on contemporary societal concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, university officials emphasised that the Taleemi Mela is not merely a celebration but a reaffirmation of Jamia’s founding ideals nurturing knowledge, inclusivity, and nation-building through education. The event also provides a platform for students to engage with creative expression, innovation, and civic participation.

Founded in 1920 during India’s freedom movement, Jamia Millia Islamia continues to uphold its progressive spirit. The 105th Foundation Day celebration, through its Taleemi Mela, stands as a tribute to the university’s vision of learning that goes beyond classrooms fostering dialogue, diversity, and development.