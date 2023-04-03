JMI hosts session on Covid’s impact on edu of marginalised kids

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University organised an interactive session on how the pandemic had a devastating impact on the education of marginalised children. The interactive session was organised by the Department of Social Work, JMI in collaboration with the Ankur Society for Alternatives in Education. It was an attempt to deliberate on the issue and understand the role of creativity in resilience among children in such challenging times. The session was conducted through learning initiatives in collaboration with field practitioners from the Department of Social Work.



Head of the department of Social Work, Prof. Neelam Sukhramani urged the participants to consider the questions related to the meaning of education, the purpose of education, and the attainment of education beyond the confines of what has been traditionally defined.

Hadiqat Ul Yashreeb and Vipul Kumar Jha from the Department of Social Work shared their Master’s dissertation findings related to the impact of the pandemic on education.