JMI felicitates RCA students

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia has felicitated the The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) students who have been selected in UPSC, Central and State Allied Services Examinations. The specialty of Jamia RCA is that so far more than 270 students who have received coaching from here have been selected in civil servants and other central services. Also, more than 400 officers have been selected in the state services.



There are 16 candidates from the prestigious RCA of Jamia Millia Islamia, who have been qualified for the UPPSC 2021 exam. Apart from this, two candidates from the academy have been selected through the reserve list in UPSC CSE 2021. The UPSC topper Shruti Sharma of 2021 was also from RCA, while student Sanchita Sharma also topped the UPPSC-2020-PCS exam. Professor Najma Akhtar has congratulated all the successful candidates of RCA. Professor Abid Haleem, who is a Professor incharge of RCA, outlined a brief report of future plans to be implemented in the future to provide best guidance to the students of ACA.