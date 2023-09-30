JMI congratulates alumnus Akhil Sheoran for clinching team gold at Asian Games

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia Friday congratulated its alumnus Akhil Sheoran for bagging a gold for India as a part of the men’s team of the 50m rifle three-position at the Asian Games.



Sheoran, along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale, clinched a team gold in the shooting event by overcoming the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1,769.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar and pro-vice-chancellor Eqbal Hussain conveyed their best wishes to Sheoran

and hoped that he would keep on performing well

to bring more medals for the country.

Sheoran completed his MBA in Marketing and International Business from JMI in 2017.

He also won gold earlier for the same shooting team event at the 2023 ISSF World Shooting Championship at Baku, Azerbaijan along with compatriots Tomar and Niraj Kumar and a bronze at men’s 50m rifle three-position for an individual game.