JMI appoints Mohd Shahid Khan as chief proctor

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia has appointed Mohammad Shahid Khan as the chief proctor and in-charge of security with immediate effect till further order, an official order released on Monday said.

The appointment was made after Officiating Vice-Chancellor of university Mohammad Shakeel relinquished Atiqur Rahman from his responsibilities as the chief proctor and in-charge security of the varsity, the order said. “The officiating vice-chancellor of JMI has relieved Atiqur Rahman, from the Department of Geography, Faculty of Sciences, of his duties as chief proctor and in-charge of security, effective immediately,” stated an order dated July 20. Consequently, Mohammad Shahid Khan, a professor in the Department of Physics, has been appointed as the new chief proctor, effective immediately.