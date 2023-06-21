JMI announces short-term training programme on AI, machine learning

New Delhi: Jamia Milia Islamia University has announced a short-term training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) next month. The programme is going to be organised by the university’s Department of Computer Engineering and it will be for three weeks between July 4 and July 22.



The timings of the program are from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday to Saturday. The classes are going to be held both online and offline. The course includes both lectures and practical work under the guidance of experienced professionals.

There are 80 seats for the course and 30 reserved for offline participants and 50 seats for online participants and which will be allotted based on “first come first serve”. All students from UG, PG, and Ph.D scholars and faculty with mathematical backgrounds are going to be considered eligible for the course.

The course will mainly comprises five modules which are Introduction to AI and Python Basics, Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning for Computer Vision using Keras and Tensorflow, and Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing using Keras and Tensorflow.

The course is going to be taught by industry practitioners and experienced faculty from JMI, while faculty from IITs, NITs, IIITs, and foreign universities also going to deliver lectures. The course has a targeted curriculum on essential concepts and techniques in AI and ML.

The registration fee for students and academicians from Jamia is Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 for non-Jamia students and academicians and the resource materials and session slides from the lectures will be distributed to all students.