JMFC transferred after allegations of coercion

NEW DELHI: In a development that has sent ripples through Delhi’s judicial and law enforcement circles, a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) has been accused of serious misconduct, including misusing police personnel for personal tasks and exerting undue influence in legal proceedings. Following the allegations, the magistrate has now been attached to the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) at Tis Hazari Court pending further inquiry.

As per official DD (Daily Diary) entries made by police officers, the judge is said to have utilised several officers, including SI Sudhir, HC Bhagirath, HC Arvind, and a few more from a Delhi police station, to coordinate and oversee arrangements for his wedding ceremony on 25 December 2024. This included assignments totally outside their professional limits, like event management, decoration, and hospitality services, all said to have been done while on government duty.

The posts also show that the judge lived in a government-owned police accommodation in Jangpura Extension and enjoyed a yearly gym membership at “Anytime Fitness,” funded by the local inspector, reportedly. The perks were reportedly given under duress, with staff saying the option to refuse was not available.

In another worrying episode, the inspector complained of being scolded in open court by the same magistrate in a case in Saket Court. The judge had reportedly used abusive language and tried to dictate the tone in which bail replies were to be draughted in a pending case.

At least one officer who had a case against the JMFC has complained of verbal abuse and humiliation in court.

Police sources verify that the issue has been escalated to high-ranking officials and an official complaint has been filed. The diary entries indicate a larger context of exploitation and coercion, where junior police officials were often called for personal tasks unrelated to judicial duties.

Due to these charges, the judicial magistrate has been administratively transferred and is attached to the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge (HQ) at Tis Hazari. This is not a suspension but is viewed as a measure towards ensuring an unbiased inquiry.

Legal analysts say if the charges are confirmed, it could trigger a judicial inquiry and possible action by the Delhi High Court or Judicial Services Commission. “Judicial officers must uphold the highest conduct standards. Abuse of power vitiates justice,” a retired judge said.