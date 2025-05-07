J&K students urge Shah to withdraw DU circular seeking personal details

New Delhi: A Delhi University (DU) directive asking students from Jammu and Kashmir to submit personal details has triggered a sharp reaction from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), which has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking withdrawal of the “discriminatory” circular.

The University, however, has defended the move, citing student safety and a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) based on

intelligence inputs.

Responding to the criticism, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said that the directive was issued “for the better safety and security of the students from Jammu and Kashmir,” noting that there have been instances where Kashmiri students were harassed or assaulted in some parts of the country.

She added that the Delhi Police had sought the data and that the circular followed a request from the MHA based on intelligence inputs related to student safety.

The circular comes amid the backdrop of a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam town that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Following the attack, J&K students and professionals residing in places outside the Union Territory reported instances of

harassment and assault.

In a letter dated May 6, the JKSA alleged that several DU colleges have asked J&K students to provide their addresses, contact numbers, email IDs, and course details — requirements not imposed on students from any other state or Union Territory. The association described the move as “community profiling” and a violation of

fundamental rights.

“The information is being sought only from Kashmiri students, raising serious concerns of targeted surveillance,” the JKSA said in the letter addressed to the Home Minister. “This unjustified surveillance creates an atmosphere of fear and exclusion, rather than integration

and belonging.”

The association cautioned that such actions could alienate J&K students and disrupt their academic life. It urged Home Minister Shah to intervene, stressing the need for clear guidelines to prevent regional or religious profiling and restore trust in

educational institutions.