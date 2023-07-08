J&K closer to rail link as 95% work done on Katra-Banihal section

New Delhi: Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri carried out an intensive inspection of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and other ongoing railway works in Jammu & Kashmir.



Chaudhuri was accompanied by SP Mahi, CAO, USBRL, RK Hegde, Director, KRCL and a team of other senior officers from USBRL Project, KRCL and Firozpur Division.

He commenced his inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter conducted an exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at the site with USBRL officers, KRCL officers, and the agency.

Chaudhuri directed all officers and staff to work in earnest ensuring all safety precautions and complete the work of the T1 tunnel, which is negotiating the most challenging geology of the Himalayas. During his inspection of the Anji Bridge, he appreciated the good work being done.

He further conducted the Chenab bridge inspection and detailed motor trolley inspection from Chenab Bridge to Dugga station.

SP Mahi, CAO, USBRL, explained that out of the 272-km USBRL project, 161 kms of railway track has already been commissioned. On the remaining 111-km Katra-Banihal section, ongoing work is 95 per cent complete in spite of geological, topographical, and meteorological challenges.