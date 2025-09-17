‘Jhansi’ and ‘Jaguar’ patrols step up street surveillance in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Women in central and north Delhi will soon spot more women officers patrolling on their scooties around colleges, bus stops and office complexes.

Delhi Police on Tuesday rolled out Jhansi Patrolling Scooties, a women-led wing of its latest street-surveillance initiative, designed to make public spaces safer and more reassuring for women.

The effort is paired with Jaguar Patrolling Motorcycles, ridden by male personnel, to bolster visibility and check street crimes across busy corridors.

Flagged off from the iconic Red Fort by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the fleet comprises 71 Jaguars and 15 Jhansis, each equipped with GPS trackers and staffed by specially trained officers.

Jhansi and Jaguar patrols in the Central Range will cover crime-prone areas and women’s safety hotspots, patrolling round the clock in two shifts, checking suspicious persons, deterring crimes, and maintaining heightened police visibility day and night.