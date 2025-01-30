Jewellery store manager held for gold theft

NEW DELHI: The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a store manager of a jewellery store for the theft of gold worth Rs 2.90 crores.

The accused has been identified as Krishanu Goswami (45) resident of Nadia, West Bengal, Kolkata.

According to the police, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender by a Delhi court and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was apprehended in Nadia, West Bengal, approximately 1,500 km from Delhi.

The case originated with an FIR registered on August 2, 2023, at CR Park Police Station, Delhi, under Sections 408/34 IPC. The complainant, Raj Kumar from Kolkata, alleged that Goswami, then employed as a store manager, misappropriated gold items weighing 4,732.54 grams, valued at around Rs 2.90 crore.

Following investigations, the court declared Goswami a Proclaimed Offender on May 27, 2024, and announced the cash reward for his capture.

To track Goswami, a dedicated ISC team, led by Inspector Mahipal Singh and supervised by ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, was formed.

The team used technical surveillance and analyzed case records and associated details to locate the fugitive.

Following a tip-off, HC Nitesh’s team arrested Goswami in Nadia after a coordinated operation. Goswami, a former store manager, admitted to embezzling gold from the complainant’s showroom. Investigations are ongoing to uncover possible accomplices or further fraud.