Jewar plot scheme sees record applications

Greater Noida: In Greater Noida, over 200,000 applications were submitted for 361 residential plots near the Noida International Airport in Jewar, as reported by YEIDA.

The scheme, launched in July, will close on August 30, with a draw scheduled for October 10. Applicants have deposited nearly Rs 12,230 crore, which will be refunded if they don’t secure a plot. YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh highlighted the strong interest due to the area’s proximity to major projects, predicting the population will triple in

a few years.