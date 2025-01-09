‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana’: Congress promises Rs 25 lakh health cover

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday promised a “Jeevan Raksha Yojana” for free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh if voted to power in Delhi.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the proposed scheme would be a game-changer. “The chances of the Congress forming the government in Delhi are increasing. I believe this is also necessary for the country,” he said.

Gehlot also highlighted that the proposed scheme reflected the party’s commitment to addressing Delhi residents’ healthcare needs.

The party’s campaign slogan “Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori” was prominently displayed during the announcement, highlighting the Congress’s “promise” of ensuring essential services for all.

Gehlot said the proposed scheme aimed at providing comprehensive health coverage to families, covering medical expenses for critical illnesses, hospitalisations, and treatments.

“Congress is the party which has kept this country united till date. We believe that the Congress takes along all the castes and religions,” he stated. This health scheme was very successful in Rajasthan and it will be successful in Delhi also. This is a universal scheme which will be for all the people of Delhi, he said. “I believe that you can win elections by polarisation, but cannot run the country or develop it. Bringing back Congress in Delhi is very important. Sheila Dikshit gave excellent governance and the modern Delhi. We would like to bring that era back in the national capital,” Gehlot said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that after the success of the scheme in Rajasthan, Delhi also needed it.

“I am proud of the fact that Gehlot launched this scheme in Rajasthan by the name of Chiranjeevi and after its tremendous success there,

we realised that the Delhi also needed it so that the people would get proper treatment here,” Yadav added.