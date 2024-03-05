Javed Ali’s songs echoes at Sunder Nursery

New Delhi: A musical concert was organised at the beautiful nursery by Delhi Tourism, in which songs were performed by famous Bollywood singer Javed Ali.



On this occasion, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena was present along with his wife as the chief guest. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Niharika Rai, Managing Director, Delhi Tourism, Geetika Sharma, General Manager, Delhi Tourism, and other distinguished guests were also present.

To promote tourism in Delhi, many fairs and festivals are organised by Delhi Tourism from time to time.