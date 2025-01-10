Japan-India cooperation grows with Medical Device Park visit at YEIDA

Greater Noida: A Japanese delegation visited Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday seeking information and investment opportunities in the Medical Device Park which is being developed in the vicinity of upcoming Noida International Airport in Greater Noida.

The delegation headed by Yasuhiro Sensho, MD of Sensho Gumi group along with Samuel JK Abraham, Kenji Shibuya, CEO of Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ) and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), and Sanae Sakurai, Executive Officer, alongside other members met YEIDA’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Shailendra Bhatia and G.N. Singh, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and other senior officials.

“The delegation were explained about the strategic advantages, protocols for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Medical Device Park, and incentive schemes for investors. The delegation exhibited substantial interest in establishing MOUs encompassing, Development of a Medical Devices and Technology Park with YEIDA, Advancement of pharmaceutical research and innovations alongside the Department of Healthcare, Uttar Pradesh and Enhancement of healthcare and medical tourism initiatives through Invest UP partnerships,” informed Bhatia.

Subsequently, the delegates, accompanied by YEIDA’s officials, conducted a site inspection of the Medical Device Park in Sector 28, YEIDA. “This visit furnished the delegation with direct exposure to the available infrastructure and amenities for prospective investors. This engagement represents a crucial advancement in Indo-Japanese cooperation within the healthcare and medical devices sector. YEIDA maintains an optimistic outlook regarding future collaborations that will strengthen investment and innovation in the region,” Bhatia said